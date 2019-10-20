Mummies excavated in Egypt
Thirty mummies in wooden coffins found in Egypt

Thirty wooden coffins of men women and children, thought to belong to the families of high priests, have been found in Luxor, Egypt.

The well-preserved burials are around 3,000 years old and will be shown in the Grand Egyptian Museum.

