Mummies excavated in Egypt
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mummies excavated in Egypt

Thirty mummies have been unearthed in Luxor, in the largest find of its kind in over a century.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 20 Oct 2019