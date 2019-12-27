Media player
Inside China's child pop star factory
Young, mostly female, wannabe stars are being trained for China's booming idol industry worth billions of dollars.
Yang Jingxin, 12, became an idol trainee three years ago. Every weekend, she trains with her agency on singing and dancing in the southern suburbs of Beijing. She is hoping to become a future star. But how likely is it for her to succeed in the highly competitive industry?
Producer/Director: Natalia Zuo
Camera: Xingyuan Chen, Yitsing Wang
27 Dec 2019
