'Amazing!': South Africa rugby fans go wild
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rugby World Cup: South Africa fans go wild at win in Japan

Celebrations as South Africa win the Rugby World Cup after crushing England in the final in Japan.

The clash saw the Springboks defeat England 32-12 in Japan.

READ MORE: Springboks beat England to win World Cup

READ MORE:Fans heartbroken as England lose to South Africa

  • 02 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Five things not to do in Japan