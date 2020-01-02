Who's the woman pictured on Brazil's street?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Who's the woman watching over this Brazilian street?

There is a giant poster of Salsabil Maatouk above a main street in São Paulo.

Her portrait is part of a project to raise awareness about refugees in the city.

In 2018, there were 11,231 refugees recognised by the Brazilian state, according to the National Refugee Committee, 36% of whom were Syrians.

  • 02 Jan 2020
Go to next video: 'World Cup' games for refugee women