Who's the woman watching over this Brazilian street?
There is a giant poster of Salsabil Maatouk above a main street in São Paulo.
Her portrait is part of a project to raise awareness about refugees in the city.
In 2018, there were 11,231 refugees recognised by the Brazilian state, according to the National Refugee Committee, 36% of whom were Syrians.
02 Jan 2020
