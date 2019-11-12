Bolivia lawmaker's emotional Interim Presidency bid
Bolivia Crisis: Añez willing to take control

Jeanine Añez, opposition lawmaker and Senate second vice-president, said she was willing to take temporary control during Bolivia's power vacuum. It comes after former President Evo Morales' resignation following weeks of violent protests over allegations of fraud in the most recent election. Speaking to reporters, Añez urged peace and security amidst the unrest.

