Bolivia lawmaker's emotional Interim Presidency bid

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bolivia Crisis: Añez willing to take control
Jeanine Añez, opposition lawmaker and Senate second vice-president, said she was willing to take temporary control during Bolivia's power vacuum. It comes after former President Evo Morales' resignation following weeks of violent protests over allegations of fraud in the most recent election. Speaking to reporters, Añez urged peace and security amidst the unrest.
-
12 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window