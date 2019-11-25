'Why I travelled to India for cancer treatment'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cancer in Africa: Why many Africans head to India for care
A large number of cancer patients from Africa are travelling to India every year in search of treatment.
Medical tourism from Africa is thought to be worth around $1bn a year.
In this BBC Life Clinic film, Esther Wafor explains why she travelled from her home country of Cameroon and why she chose India for her treatment.
25 Nov 2019
