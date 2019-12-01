'NATO is changing as the world is changing'
Video

'Nato is changing as the world is changing' - Secretary General

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has told the BBC the defence alliance has a 'strong' and 'active' role to play in the world's current security situation.

He also spoke to Andrew Marr about making sure Nato's members pay their fair share, amid President Trump's concerns that some European members don't pay enough to the alliance.

