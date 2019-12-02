'Reluctant spy' going home for Christmas

Media player
Home for Christmas: Jailed Norwegian spy released from Russia
A Norwegian pensioner convicted of spying in Moscow says he was wrong to trust an intelligence officer who recruited him to pass on payment for secrets about Russia’s atomic submarine fleet.
Frode Berg has just returned home after complex negotiations led him being included in a spy swap between Russia and Lithuania.
