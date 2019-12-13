Las Tesis feminist protest song goes global

Media player
Las Tesis feminist protest song of Chile goes global
The song "The rapist is you" was created by the Chilean feminist collective Las Tesis.
They want to bring feminist theories to larger crowds.
This viral song and dance was based on the words of feminist anthropologist Rita Segado.
13 Dec 2019
