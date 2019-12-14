ICYMI: Pandas, snakes and skiing Santas
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

ICYMI: Pandas, snakes and skiing Santas

Some of the stories you may have missed this week.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 14 Dec 2019