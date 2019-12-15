How Mexicans saved a dying US town
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How Mexicans saved a dying US town

Guymon, Oklahoma, was on its way to becoming a ghost town. Then Mexican immigrants arrived 20 years ago.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 15 Dec 2019