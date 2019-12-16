The Citizenship law protests in India

Media player
The Citizenship law causing nationwide protests in India
Violent protests have left several people dead as rallies continue in several cities across India.
The protests started after the country passed a Citizenship Amendment Act which some said is anti-Muslim.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for calm.
16 Dec 2019
