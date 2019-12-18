Video

The medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières has warned of an unfolding health emergency as refugee camps on the Aegean islands see a spike in new arrivals from war-torn countries.

It comes as ministers from around the world are meeting for the first-ever Global Refugee Forum in Geneva.

On the Greek Island of Lesbos, almost 18,000 people are crammed into a camp that was originally built for around 2000 people.

Pregnant women, new mothers and their babies are some of the most vulnerable people in the camp.

One woman Zainab, who’s 8 months pregnant, spoke to our Global Health Correspondent, Tulip Mazumdar.

Produced by Gabriella O'Donnell and Helene Daouphars