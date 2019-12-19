Queen's Speech: Brexit, the NHS and what happened next
Brexit and the NHS have dominated the Conservative government's agenda set out in the Queen's Speech.
The government announced its "priority" was the UK's exit from the EU on 31 January, and a commitment to enshrine in law extra funding for the NHS.
Of the more than 30 bills announced in the Queen's Speech, seven were on Brexit.
Reacting to the government's plans in the Queen's Speech, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said there was a huge gap between the government's rhetoric on the NHS and the reality.
Helen Catt reports.
19 Dec 2019