Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The digital links of 2019's global protests
The year 2019 seemed to be full of protests, but why were there so many happening all over the world?
The BBC’s population correspondent Stephanie Hegarty has been looking at how these movements spread online and found a digitally connected group of young people sharing tactics, slogans and words of support.
-
31 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window