China: Football's big headache
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

China: Football's big headache?

How a post from Arsenal's Mesut Ozil led to Chinese TV pulling the club's Manchester City match.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 21 Dec 2019