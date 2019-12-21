Why China could be football's biggest headache
Arsenal has millions of fans in China. But this week, Chinese TV pulled the club's Manchester City match, and star midfielder Mesut Ozil was cut from video game Pro Evolution Soccer 2020's Chinese version.

Why? It was down to a social media post about China's treatment of Uighur Muslims.

The BBC's James Wignall explains.

  • 21 Dec 2019
