'Look at the air... tourism is way down'
Video

Australian business owner on bushfires impact

Bushfires, which continue to rage in Australia, are having a negative impact on the country's tourism industry, business owners have reported.

In areas such as the Blue Mountains, people in the area say thick smoke is putting off visitors to the area.

Authorities fear a heatwave forecast in the coming days could escalate the dangerous conditions.

  • 27 Dec 2019
