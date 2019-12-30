Media player
Relentless heat as Australia fires worsen
Scores of fires are burning out of control across Australia amid a heatwave that has seen temperatures exceed 40C (104F) in every state.
Aerial footage from the NSW Rural Fire Service shows the ferocity and scale of one large blaze burning west of Ellerslie.
30 Dec 2019
