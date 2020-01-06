Media player
Harbin Ice and Snow Festival 2020
Here are some of the best bits from this year's festival, in China's Heilongjiang north-east province. The annual event features ice slides, ice sculptures and even a snow-themed mass wedding.
06 Jan 2020
