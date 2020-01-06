Harbin Ice and Snow Festival 2020
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Harbin Ice and Snow Festival 2020

Here are some of the best bits from this year's festival, in China's Heilongjiang north-east province. The annual event features ice slides, ice sculptures and even a snow-themed mass wedding.

  • 06 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Scientists to build a 'science city' on the ice