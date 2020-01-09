Is 2020's Iran crisis already over?
Iran crisis: How will US-Iran relations play out in 2020?

The assassination by the US of Iran's most powerful general, Qasem Soleimani, has caused an escalation in tensions between the two countries.

The BBC's Middle East editor Jeremy Bowen and North America correspondent Anthony Zurcher analyse Iran's response and look at what we can expect next.

