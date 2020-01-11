Ukraine: Missile struck plane underneath cockpit
Iran plane crash: Missile struck underneath cockpit - Ukraine

Ukraine's top security official, Oleksiy Danilov, has told the BBC that his country's investigators had already gathered evidence that a missile brought down a Ukrainian passenger jet, before Iran changed its position.

After initially denying responsibility, Tehran has admitted that Ukraine International Airlines flight PS-752 crashed as a result of "human error" when it was misidentified as a cruise missile.

  • 11 Jan 2020
