Ukraine: Missile struck plane underneath cockpit

Iran plane crash: Missile struck underneath cockpit - Ukraine
Ukraine's top security official, Oleksiy Danilov, has told the BBC that his country's investigators had already gathered evidence that a missile brought down a Ukrainian passenger jet, before Iran changed its position.
After initially denying responsibility, Tehran has admitted that Ukraine International Airlines flight PS-752 crashed as a result of "human error" when it was misidentified as a cruise missile.
11 Jan 2020
