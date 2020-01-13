Media player
Inside a US air base hit by Iranian missiles
US air base Al Asad in Iraq was targeted by Iran in response to the death of Qasem Soleimani, the top Iranian military commander, who was killed in a US air strike.
BBC Persian correspondent Nafiseh Kohnavard was allowed inside the high security base to see the damage and speak to soldiers who survived the attack.
13 Jan 2020
