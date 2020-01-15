Designing our own coffins is so much fun
Video

Meet The Coffin Club who meet to make their coffins

Meet The Coffin Club of Rotorua - New Zealanders who get together every week to make their own coffins.

It's an idea that's spread around the world, with coffin clubs springing up across the UK, the US and other countries beyond.

Video produced by Ellen Tsang and Mauricio Olmedo-Perez.

