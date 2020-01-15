Media player
Meet The Coffin Club who meet to make their coffins
Meet The Coffin Club of Rotorua - New Zealanders who get together every week to make their own coffins.
It's an idea that's spread around the world, with coffin clubs springing up across the UK, the US and other countries beyond.
Video produced by Ellen Tsang and Mauricio Olmedo-Perez.
15 Jan 2020
