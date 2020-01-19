ICYMI: Freezing, frozen and far from home

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
ICYMI: Freezing houses, frozen rituals and a seal far from home
From a freezing Japanese wedding ritual to a frozen house in the US state of Michigan, here's a look some of the stories you may have missed this week.
-
19 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-51151331/icymi-freezing-houses-frozen-rituals-and-a-seal-far-from-homeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window