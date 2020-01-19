ICYMI
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

ICYMI: Freezing houses, frozen rituals and a seal far from home

Snow, ice and a seal far from home - some stories you may have missed this week.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 19 Jan 2020