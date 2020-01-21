Media player
Davos: 'Forget about net zero, we need real zero' - Greta Thunberg
Swedish climate activist, Greta Thunberg has spoken as the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
The teenager warned that net zero carbon emissions is not enough and that while planting trees is good, much more needs to be done.
21 Jan 2020
