Sea foam engulfs streets
Storm Gloria: Sea foam engulfs streets of Spanish town

As a result of Storm Gloria battering the Catalan coast, marine foam has been blown ashore.

Sea foam is created by the agitation of the organic matter in seawater.

  • 22 Jan 2020