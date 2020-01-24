Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What can school strikers learn from protest veterans?
Do today's school strikers think protests lead to change and what can they learn from the past? Xiye Bastida, a school climate strike campaigner, meets Mary-Beth Tinker, a veteran Vietnam protester.
This video was made by BBC My World, a brand new programme for teenagers who want to know about the issues shaping our world.
-
24 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window