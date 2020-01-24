What can school strikers learn from veteran protesters?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What can school strikers learn from protest veterans?

Do today's school strikers think protests lead to change and what can they learn from the past? Xiye Bastida, a school climate strike campaigner, meets Mary-Beth Tinker, a veteran Vietnam protester.

This video was made by BBC My World, a brand new programme for teenagers who want to know about the issues shaping our world.

  • 24 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Greta v Trump at Davos