Storm Gloria batters eastern Spain

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Storm Gloria: Wind, rain, flooding and snow batter parts of Spain
The Catalan coast and Balearic Islands have been ravaged by Storm Gloria.
The storm brought wind, rain and flooding.
Inland, towns in higher altitudes were overcome with heavy snow.
Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power and at least eight people were killed.
-
23 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-51225494/storm-gloria-wind-rain-flooding-and-snow-batter-parts-of-spainRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window