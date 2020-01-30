'I am an HIV refugee'

Video

The political crisis in Venezuela has made life extremely difficult for huge sections of the country's population. Millions have fled in search of stability, as hyperinflation has made even the most basic goods inaccessible.

One community has faced a starker choice than most. The UN estimates that around 8,000 people living with HIV have been forced to leave, due to a lack of medication in the country.

José Tovar was diagnosed as being HIV-positive in 2014. Three years later, the drugs ran out. This is his story.

Video by Tim Smith.