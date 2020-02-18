Media player
The unlikely friendship saving Egypt’s synagogues
Two Egyptian women have come together to save the country's lost Jewish heritage.
Magda, who is Jewish and Marwa, who is Palestinian and Muslim, meet weekly to clean, rescue and repair books, synagogues and cemeteries.
The Jewish community in Egypt shrank after the Israeli-Arab conflict in 1948. Many were exiled or felt forced to leave. With hardly any Jewish people left, the friends are battling to preserve the country's lost Jewish heritage before it disappears forever.
This film is part of the BBC's Crossing Divides season.
18 Feb 2020
