Rare video of El Chapo

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rare video of Mexican drug lord El Chapo
A video has emerged which shows the Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in prison.
He was arrested in 2016 and was found guilty at his drug trafficking trial in 2019, at a federal court in New York.
He stood trial for drug trafficking charges after successfully evading US and Mexican authorities for years and escaping from prison in Mexico on two occasions - once using an underground tunnel.
Read more: El Chapo: Five things to know
-
19 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window