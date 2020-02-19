Rare video of El Chapo

Video

A video has emerged which shows the Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in prison.

He was arrested in 2016 and was found guilty at his drug trafficking trial in 2019, at a federal court in New York.

He stood trial for drug trafficking charges after successfully evading US and Mexican authorities for years and escaping from prison in Mexico on two occasions - once using an underground tunnel.

