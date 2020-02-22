Lasers and tear gas in Chile clash

Media player
Chile protests: Lasers and tear gas as police and protesters clash
Lasers and tear gas have been used against police and anti-government protesters in Santiago.
The unrest, which began in October 2019, was originally sparked by a now-suspended increase in metro fares, but has now grown to represent wider grievances on social equality.
22 Feb 2020
Share
