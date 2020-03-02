Media player
Video
Training troops for the 'world's most dangerous' peacekeeping mission
With violent extremism on the rise in the Sahel region, the British Army is preparing to send 250 troops into Mali, to join a UN peacekeeping mission.
Defence correspondent Jonathan Beale met UK troops helping to train African Special Forces in Senegal, ahead of the deployment.
02 Mar 2020
