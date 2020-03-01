ICYMI
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

From furry first steps to a whale of a rescue

From furry first steps to a whale of a rescue - here are some of the stories you may have missed this week.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 01 Mar 2020