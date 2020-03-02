World's 'most dangerous' peacekeeping mission
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

World's 'most dangerous' peacekeeping mission

UK troops are helping to train African special forces to fight extremism in the Sahel region.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 02 Mar 2020