The woman creating art with human cells

Amy Karle is a bioartist. She combines art, science, and technology, using live tissue to create her work.

For latest project she has 3D-printed a beating heart; her next step is to make a version that uses human stem cells.

In making her art, she helps develop new understanding and techniques, that could be used by researchers in the future.

Amy was born with a rare condition that left her with missing skin on her scalp and she went through multiple surgeries as a child. This experience has inspired her artwork.

She was named as one of the BBC 100 Women in 2019.

Filmed by Cody Godwin, edited by Amelia Butterly

What is 100 Women?

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year. We create documentaries, features and interviews about their lives, giving more space for stories that put women at the centre.

