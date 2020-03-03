Lightning and ash as Indonesian volcano erupts

Media player
Mount Merapi: Volcano eruption spews enormous ash cloud
Indonesia's most active volcano, Mount Merapi, has erupted again, spewing ash 6,000m into the air and blanketing a nearby village.
A nearby airport in the city of Solo has been forced to close, and residents have been told to stay at least 3km (1.8 miles) away.
03 Mar 2020
