Global marches mark International Women's Day

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
International Women's Day marked with marches and protests
Marches to raise awareness of discrimination against women have taken place around the world to mark International Women's Day.
People around the world have been marking 8 March as a special day for women, for more than a century.
-
08 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-51794435/international-women-s-day-marked-with-marches-and-protestsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window