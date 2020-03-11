Media player
Coronavirus: Covid-19 outbreak 'can be characterised as a pandemic' - WHO
The World Health Organisation has declared that the coronavirus outbreak has now become a pandemic. The head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, made the announcement at a news conference in Geneva.
11 Mar 2020
