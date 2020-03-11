Inside Iran's coronavirus crisis

Video

The death toll from Covid-19 continues to rise in Iran.

The virus has now spread to every province in the country and people are fearful that the true scale of the outbreak is even worse than is being disclosed.

A video circulating on social media shows a morgue in the city of Qom, full of dead bodies that are waiting to be tested for the coronavirus.

