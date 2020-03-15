ICYMI: Super worm moon and a burst of colour
Video

This week saw a "super worm moon", India's Holi festival bursting with colour, and France looking bright blue as they attempted to break the world record for the largest group of Smurfs ever.

Here are some other stories you may have missed this week – before international measures to combat the coronavirus came in.

