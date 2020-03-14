US to suspend all UK and Ireland travel
Coronavirus: US to suspend all UK and Ireland travel

Vice-President Mike Pence confirms the US will suspend travel from the US to the UK after 00:00 Eastern time on Tuesday (04:00 GMT).

He said US citizens and US legal residents would still be able to return to the US from those countries after the ban came into effect.

They would be "funnelled through specific airports" and told to self-quarantine, he said.

  • 14 Mar 2020
