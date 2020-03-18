How has coronavirus changed our world?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus and how it's changed our world
When the coronavirus pandemic broke out it changed the way we interact with social distancing encouraged to prevent the spread of the virus.
From clearer water in Venice to emptier trains in London, how has coronavirus changed everyday life around the world?
- EASY STEPS: What can I do about the virus?
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: What are the symptoms?
-
18 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window