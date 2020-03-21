People in Beijing begin to head outdoors
Video

Coronavirus: People in Beijing begin to head outdoors

After several days with no "home-grown" infections, according to China’s official figures, there is a feeling there that the coronavirus emergency appears to be under control.

People in Beijing are finally heading outdoors, as China correspondent Stephen McDonell reports.

