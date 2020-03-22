The church that isn't shutting its doors

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The virtual reality church that isn't shutting its doors
Many churches have been forced to suspend their physical services during the coronavirus pandemic.
But for Pastor DJ Soto's church, that hasn't been a problem - as it only exists in virtual reality.
The BBC World Service's Faith & Ethics journalist Sophia Smith Galer went to try it out before the virus spread to find out why some people have already been turning to virtual over physical faith experiences.
To find out more about how religious groups are using virtual reality, listen to Heart and Soul's programme here.
-
22 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-51982253/the-virtual-reality-church-that-isn-t-shutting-its-doorsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window