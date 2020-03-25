G20 'must help developing world with coronavirus'

Media player
Coronavirus: G20 'must step up for developing world'
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the G20 - the world's 20 major industrialised nations - to fund a stimulus package worth trillions of dollars for businesses, workers and households in developing countries.
This was a matter of "enlightened self-interest", he said, to help prevent the virus from spreading and ultimately making a comeback.
He also urged the G20 summit to waive sanctions to ensure affected countries had access to food and essential medical supplies.
25 Mar 2020
