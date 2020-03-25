India's nationwide lockdown begins
Coronavirus: First day of lockdown in India

The first day of a nationwide lockdown in India has seen empty city centres and quiet streets as the country moves to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Police are enforcing the strict rules imposed on 1.3 billion people, but there has been some confusion surrounding the levels of restrictions.

